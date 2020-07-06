Official: Walmart donates $100,000 for new Arkansas statues, including one for Johnny Cash

A Walmart official says that the retail giant contributed $100,000 to replace Arkansas' century-old statues with new ones of civil rights activist Daisy Bates and country singer Johnny Cash.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the statues will be placed at the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection. Last year, legislation was passed to replace the statues of late attorney Uriah M. Rose and the late U.S. senator and Gov. James P. Clarke.

Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield says they support the state's decision to honor the Arkansas.