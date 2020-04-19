Off duty officer shoots and kills man at Kansas City area Walmart

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- An off-duty Missouri police officer shot and killed an armed man at a Walmart in the Kansas City area.

It happened around 8:00 Saturday night when a man with a gun entered the store. Reports do not yet specify if the man was using it in a threatening manner, or say what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the off-duty officer somehow encountered the man and shots were fired.

The officer wasn't injured in the shooting and he is on administrative leave.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 