OTC to hold ribbon cutting for new facility to better prepare health care students

Happening Monday, Ozarks Technical Community College is holding a ribbon cutting for a new Allied Health Student Center.

Governor Mike Parson will be there for the ceremony along with OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon.

This project has been funded by the MoExcels Workforce Initiative grant.

The facility is designed to get students the experience they need to thrive in high-demand health care jobs.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2:30p.m. at Lincoln Hall at OTC's Springfield campus.

The center is funded with an $180,000 MoExcels Workforce Initiative grant from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The Allied Health Student Success Center is designed to provide enhanced advising for students in the college’s medical programs.

