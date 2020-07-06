OTC announces plans for returning to campus in Fall 2020; masks required in common areas

Ozarks Technical Community College has announced plans and preparations for returning to in-person classes next month.

OTC plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 24 for the Fall 2020 semester. Schools and universities around the Ozarks, including OTC, had closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTC says it is making every effort to ensure students and employees are safe while preserving OTC’s high-quality, hands-on educational experience.

The following dates were announced regarding the Fall 2020 semester:

-First day of classes for the fall semester is Monday, Aug. 24.

-Fall Break, scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13, is canceled. Classes will be in session those days.

-Thanksgiving Break is extended from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 29. (Saturday classes scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 will be held as scheduled)

-Last day of final exams is Friday, Dec. 18.

Students, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings when they are in any common area of the campus. Common areas include, but are not limited to: classrooms, laboratories, libraries and large public gathering spaces.

Masks may be removed in private offices, office clusters or outside. The college expects students to provide their own masks. If a student does not have a mask, they will be provided with a disposable mask.

Additionally, OTC asks that anyone exhibiting fever, cough, shortness of breath, or any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, to not come to any OTC location and seek medical attention.

