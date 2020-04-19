ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers targeting stimulus checks

Scammers are getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic, finding more ways to get personal information, and possibly steal stimulus checks.

The Secret Service is now warning, it has seen an increase in phone scams during the pandemic.

A local cyber security expert said, unfortunately, times like this give hackers new opportunities.

Dr. Shannon McMurtrey teaches Information Management at Drury University. He said scammers are using the stimulus checks to con people into handing over their social security numbers or bank accounts.

He said it's similar to a normal phishing scam, where someone might call, email or text pretending to be your bank. Now, those hackers might ask for personal information in order to deposit the federal money into your account.

"So it's a lot of the same types of attacks we've seen," McMurtrey said. "They're just wearing a different mask now. It's one that everyone relates to and is very alert to and paying attention to. That's why the bad guys do it because they know it works."

McMurtrey said you shouldn't have to give a bank or government agency your personal information over the phone. He said, if you're unsure, contact your bank directly to verify requests.

He also said banks and credit card companies are monitoring accounts closely right now, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on your own bank statements and be sure to report anything that seems unusual.