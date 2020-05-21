ON YOUR SIDE: Best buys for Memorial Day weekend

Some great deals are arriving with the holiday weekend. From tools, to couches, laptops and free food, On Your Side is watching your wallet.

Some big box stores have marked downs grills to 50 percent off.

You otherwise won't save this big until fall, when the selection dwindles.

If you need another tool in your toolbox, now's the time to buy. Stock up, especially with Father's Day around the corner.

While travel might be a toss up this summer, you can still enjoy the outdoors. Take advantage of the discounts on camping gear, hiking equipment and bikes.

Expect to save big on furniture. Now's a great time to buy that large appliance you've been eyeing, like a new fridge or a washer and dryer. Don't forget to save those warranty papers.

It's wedding season, but think outside the box. Get creative and plan ahead. Buy the small appliances now. You won't see similar deals until Black Friday.

Word to the wise, no need to wait on the back-to-school sales if you need to purchase a new laptop. There are deals to be had this weekend.

Veterans can typically get a free meal or a discount on Monday. Check with your favorite restaurant.

However, expect to pay more for meat this Memorial Day Weekend. But, historically, ketchup and mustard are on sale. When you buy in bulk you typically save the most.