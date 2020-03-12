Nursing homes in the Ozarks take precautions to keep patients safe from coronavirus

Skilled nursing facilities across the Ozarks are taking extra precautions to restrict visitors because of the coronavirus. This comes after it proved especially deadly add a Skilled Nursing Facility in Washington State.

Citizens Memorial Healthcare operates six skilled nursing facilities, plus one residential care facility. And they're asking visitors to stay away.

CMH announced the restrictions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies. Exceptions include a loved one in hospice or a married couple for more than 60 years. Nursing home administrators encourage family to use options like phone calls and video chat to communicate with their loved ones. Administrators have turned telemedicine for the patients. And they are screening employees, asking them the recommended list of questions and taking temperatures each day. They believe they're doing the right thing by restricting visitors, but it's hard on everyone.

"Incredibly hard, said Tim Francka, CMH Administrative Director of Long-Term Care. "It's a decision that no administrator ever wants to make, but you want to err on the side of safety, and we're taking those precautions. We've had to have some tough conversations, but all of them have understood in the end."

Citizens Memorial Hospital also implemented some visitor restrictions Wednesday. They're asking that kids 12 and under stay away, as well as anyone who feels sick or has traveled do any high risk areas.

