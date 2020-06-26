North Carolina speedway owner offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale

This photo provided by NASCAR shows the noose found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The discovery prompted a federal investigation that determined the rope had been there since at least last October. (NASCAR via AP)
Posted:

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised "Bubba Rope" for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR found a noose in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace.

Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch on Facebook Marketplace that read: "Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.'' The post was removed by midday Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina governor was among the many critics of the ad.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 