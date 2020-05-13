North Arkansas College EMT and paramedic students back in the classroom

The semester technically ended last week. But EMT and paramedic students at North Arkansas College knew they were far from finished.

"Kind of in panic mode short term, but we got back into it pretty quick," said Zachary Campbell, a paramedic student.

Campell figured he'd be back in class after one week of spring break. But the coronavirus pandemic turned one week into six and shifted all classroom work to virtual lessons.

"The hands-on component left when we broke, so we couldn't get together. So we went straight to a Zoom format," said Jacob Williams, the EMS Programs Director at the college.

Williams knows learning to save lives requires hands-on experience. He and the students agreed they should find a way to do that.

"I'm willing to extend this and come in and work with you a couple days a week or however long it takes to get you ready," Williams said.

Now, smaller groups use simulators to recreate real-life emergencies - so they know how to handle those situations in the real world. They also try to wear masks and socially distance when they can.

"Being through the program and knowing what can happen, it's like a mental confidence of knowing if something does happen, I'm already prepared to deal with it," Campbell said.

Students can continue the class at no extra charge until they feel ready to take their license tests.

It's dedication to students, and the people they'll someday help, that Williams knows even a pandemic can't stop.

"We're here for them. Just because the semester ends doesn't mean my commitment to them is over," he said.

If you're interested in taking EMT or paramedic classes at North Arkansas College, you can go to:

www.northark.edu/academics/areas-of-study/health-and-medical/aasparamedic

OR

www.northark.edu/academics/areas-of-study/health-and-medical/emtcertficiateofproficiency