No new reported cases of coronavirus in Arkansas

It sounds like music to our ears here in Arkansas.

"Today for the first time in almost a week, we have no new reported positive cases," said Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.

The reported number of cases stays at 22, with more than 200 testing negative for the virus. But the state said that good news probably won't last.

"As we scale up testing this week though, and as we start to get additional results from commercial labs, I expect we will find additional cases, and that's what we want to do."

The Arkansas governor said social distancing and other restrictions may become the country's new normal for a period of time, and we have to adjust to it.

"We need to eliminate panic buying" said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "And we need to be calm about that and realize that the food supply is going to continue. The fuel supply will continue."

Arkansas Sec. of Commerce Mike Preston also explained there's no need to panic over being laid off because the state will help you out.

Preston said for the next 30 days the state will waive the one-week waiting period to get your benefits. The website is www.ezarc.adws.arkansas.gov. You can also call a local DWS office.

"Also waive the in-person application process. This is due to we don't want the big lines, the big crowds that potentially could take place at our work force centers," Preston said.

Right now schools are out until at least after spring break on March 30, and state leaders want parents and kids to be prepared to come back.

"You will have situations where you have medically sensitive students and you have medically sensitive staff. We will be working with the health department and our school administrators on how to deal with those situations," said Arkansas Sec. of Education Johnny Key.

But state leaders said we can get through this.

"Even though we keep what they call social distance, the love is still there, the compassion is still there, the desire to help is still there, and it's amazing as to how creative people can be in ways to help," Hutchinson said.

