No more public access at Lindenlure on Finley River

As soon as the weather heats up, Lindenlure in Christian County, picks up. But now, public access has been cut off.

The sheriff says Lindenlure, under State Highway 125, is actually private property and the homeowners in that area finally said 'enough is enough.'

It has been a family favorite for decades.

"My kids were like... well what are we going to do?" explained mother of two Kristen Filak.

Her family's favorite hot spot is now inaccessible. Filak saw the new gate and 'no trespassing' sign this weekend.

"My son learned how to cast his first fishing pole out here. He perfected his marshmallow recipe out here, so it just holds so many fond memories for us as a family," Filak said.

After some river-goers used the popular hangout for a watering hole, and to do hard drugs, the property owner shut off Lindenlure public access for good-- from Canyon Road and under highway 125.

"All sorts of things cause a public nuisance there and unfortunately, for the good people who take care of that area, they're suffering for it and at no fault of theirs," said Sheriff Brad Cole. He and the county prosecutor confirm that by law, there doesn't have to be public access on any waterway not used for commerce. They say that area is private property, and it's up to the landowner what they want to do.

"If people were to get in at a public access point up or down river, and travel downstream, then they could get out on the banks there at Lindenlure, but there is no public access," explained Sheriff Cole.

"It was definitely heartbreaking to see, but I do resonate with the homeowners in this area and them just trying to create a safe place where they call home," said Filak.

From people KY3 talked to who are familiar with the river in that area, they say the only place to access the water publicly is at the Finley River Park in Ozark, otherwise, most of it is private property only.