Nixa updates emergency order, announces new guidelines and recommendations

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele signed an updated emergency order with Missoui's statewide stay-at-home order set to end Monday.

The updated order is called the “Nixa Strong Recovery Plan.” It takes effect May 4 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

The city of Nixa's updated order includes the following guidelines, restrictions and recommendations for public health and safety:

-Everyone should continue social distancing at all times through the end of May, no matter where you go. (This doesn’t apply to family or members of the same household and does not apply to individuals when performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet.)

-Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet should take additional precautionary measures to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including wearing PPE (masks, gloves, etc.) and regular handwashing.

-DO NOT VISIT nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, assisted living homes (unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances). Elderly and other vulnerable populations should be extra careful.

-Retail locations less than 10,000 square feet are limited to 25% or less of their building code occupancy.

-Retail locations of more than 10,000 square feet are limited to 10% or less of their authorized building code occupancy.

-All other publicly accessible locations shall limit the number of individuals present to only those who can safely maintain the social distancing requirements (6 feet between people not of the same household) and are also limited to 50% or less of their authorized building capacity.

-Schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, but school districts are not prohibited from allowing teachers, staff, students, and parents from reentering school buildings to work, retrieve personal belongings, or return school property as long as limitations on social distancing are adhered to. Summer school may proceed under guidelines set by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Schools may continue providing Food and Nutritional Services.

-Daycares, childcare providers, and schools may provide child care in accordance with CDC guidelines. This includes the CDC’s guidance on social distancing and “stable groups”, cleaning and disinfecting, drop off and pick up procedures, arrival screening procedures, etc.

-Restaurants may offer dine-in with social distancing (6 feet between tables), no communal seating areas, and no more than 10 to any table, and may not exceed 50% of their authorized building capacity. Use of drive-thru, delivery, and pick-up options are still encouraged for the duration of this order.

-All planned or spontaneous events with 20 or more persons in attendance that could facilitate the spread of disease are strongly discouraged.

-The order does not prohibit or restrict lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency.

In addition to the above orders, Mayor Steele and the City of Nixa are also emphasizing the following guidelines and recommendations:

For all citizens:

-Stay home if you feel sick and contact your physician.

-Minimize travel to the greatest extent possible.

-Help us protect the most vulnerable populations.

-Practice good hygiene:

-Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. When hand washing is not possible, use hand sanitizer.

-Don’t touch your face.

-Sneeze or cough into a tissue or your elbow.

-Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

-Avoid social gatherings of 20 or more, and any gatherings which do not allow for appropriate social distancing. When in public, maximize social distance from others.

-Do not create situations where people cannot maintain social distancing.

-You may attend events of 19 or fewer people as long as you maintain social distancing (6 feet between people who are not of the same household).

For Businesses:

All businesses are vital to our local economy. We are no longer distinguishing between “essential” and “non-essential” businesses. We ask all businesses follow these guidelines.

Implement basic infection prevention measures

Protective equipment

Temperature checks are recommended if possible

Testing, isolation, and contact tracing

Sanitation, disinfection of common and high-traffic areas.

Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing

Minimize business travel

Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.

Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibilities and protections including:

Encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

Return to work in phases and/or split shifts if possible.

Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact.

Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.

Implementing a system where customers can wait inside their vehicles rather than a waiting room is strongly encouraged if possible. If this is not feasible, entities should develop public health and safety measures. Pre-scheduled and spaced out appointments are also encouraged.

Restaurants which wish to re-open dining rooms are strongly encouraged to:

Regulate self-serve options such as buffets and salad bars.

Use disposable menus.

Employees wearing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, eye-protection, etc.)

Tables and seating spaced out 6 feet apart. No more than 10 to a table.

Drive-thru, pickup, delivery options still strongly encouraged.

No communal seating (such as in a food court, where unrelated groups sit at common tables or in areas without sufficient table spacing between groups).

We strongly recommend childcare continues with stable groups of 10 or less.

While gatherings of 20 or more are strongly discouraged, religious services may be held in-person so long as social distancing rules are enforced, and the number of attendees does not exceed 50% of the authorized building capacity. Shaking hands, sharing communion cups, passing offering plates (and similar activities) should be avoided. Places of worship are also encouraged to continue use of alternative means of services through video streaming or drive-in services at your facility’s parking-lot.

Updates regarding city services:

Nixa city offices: (City Hall, The X Center, Police Department, Nixa Utilities Billing Office, Nixa Recycle Center, Water Quality Office, and Public Works facilities) will re-open to the public on May 4th. We will be enforcing social distancing and cleaning/disinfecting best practices and city staff and visitors to these facilities are encouraged to wear masks.

Parks and recreation:

The X Center will be open beginning May 4th with social distancing measures in place and cleaning and disinfecting best practices being followed. Tot-Drop will remain closed through May 31st to ensure CDC guidelines are met for social distancing. The gymnasium will open, however social distancing must be maintained, no pick-up games will be permitted. No day passes or punch cards for use of the facility will be sold at this time.

Playgrounds will remain closed through May 31st, per state restrictions.

Summer Camp will begin effective May 4th in a limited capacity. Summer Camp will be limited to 20 participants per week. With capacity to increase over time. You can register by contacting Nixa Parks and Recreation.

Membership Billing: Members of The X Center were not and will not be billed for April or May 2020. Members should expect billing to resume June 1st, 2020.

Spring Sports: We are cancelling spring sports (soccer, volleyball, and flag football) and will be fully refunding all participants 100% of their registration fees.

Summer Baseball/Softball/T-ball program has been pushed back nearly 5 weeks. Staff has changed the registration deadline for the single season of baseball/softball/t-ball to May 13th. This will put the practices for this league beginning the week of June 1st, and games beginning the week of June 15th. This change in season dates means we will not be able to offer a second season of baseball/softball/t-ball as we typically would in late July and August.

Nixa Utilities: The City of Nixa wishes to provide relief for Nixa Utilities customers in the form of utility bill deferment. Therefore, we are implementing the following:

Nixa Utilities are temporarily suspending utility disconnections through June 1st. Please contact Nixa Utilities at 725-3229 during business hours to arrange a payment plan.

No new interest or surcharges will be added to any utility consumption or utilization accounts until the earlier of either the state of emergency declared by the City of Nixa related to the COVID-19 pandemic, or June 1, 2020.

City Council have authorized a utility deferment program for commercial and industrial customers during the COVID-19 state of emergency. This is intended to assist businesses with potential catastrophic cost or revenue loss resulting in the potential loss of the business or the retention of its employees during the pandemic related emergency shut down. To learn about details and eligibility of this program for your business, contact Nixa City Hall by sending an email to cityhall@nixa.com

