Police investigate overnight explosive threat in Nixa; one in custody

Authorities say a man is in custody at the Christian County Jail after claiming a truck had live explosives in it.

The suspect warned an off-duty officer about a suspected truck with explosives in it.

In response, Springfield's bomb squad investigated the scene. Nixa officers also assisted with the investigation, closing down parts of North Main Street.

While no explosives were found, the suspect was taken into police custody on a 24-hour hold. Currently, officers with the Nixa Police Department say the suspect is facing possible charges for making terroristic threats.

This case is still under investigation. We will provide more updates as more information becomes available.