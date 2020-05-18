Baseball, softball will soon return to Nixa ballparks with new guidelines

Baseball and softball will soon be played again on the ball fields of Nixa.

For now, the fields are empty, but soon that familiar sound of a bat hitting a ball will echo across those fields. It'll all happen with some new guidelines in place.

"We will do hand sanitizing and things for the players," said Matt Crouse, Nixa's Director of Parks and Recreation. "A lot of those, we've got a bunch of extra bats and things that we'll be able to put extra bats out so that maybe one player on each team can use their own bat, even if it's a parks department borrowed bat, that we can disinfect between days."

Gloves will also be treated a bit differently.

"They'll have their own glove," said Crouse. "And we'll be able to station those outside the fence, outside the dugouts to where only the kid that owns the glove is touching the glove."

As for those that want to watch the games, that may be a bit limited.

"We'll ask that just parents and siblings attend," said Crouse. "We'll have a little more spectator space, we'll continue to encourage social distancing, we'll be able to do that through the dugouts, so we'll be able to limit teams to the number of extra players on the bench and things like that as much as possible."

With that, the joy of a ballgame will soon be back again. At this time, masks will not be required for fans or players, but that could be revisited in the future. And Crouse said they'll continue to monitor things as they head into and through the season.

Practices begin on June 1 and games begin two weeks later, on the 15.