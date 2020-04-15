Nixa Walmart employee's kindness goes viral

The Discovery Center closed down its science education services in March to become a child care center for healthcare workers and since that time has been opened 14 hours a day, seven-days-a-week, helping 280 children and serving over 8,500 meals with help from a number of organizations from the Victory Mission to Life360 Community Services.

But recently help came from an unexpected source when a girl at the center complained about her shoes hurting her feet and the staff tried to find her some better-fitting footwear.

"That's a hard thing to find right now," said Discovery Center Director Rob Blevins. "It's harder than toilet paper to find tennis shoes it turns out."

The Discovery Center staff called the Walmart in Nixa to try and get some shoes added to their existing pick-up order only to be told it was too late to change the order.

But the 19 year-old employee who took the call, James Juarez, decided to take matters into his own hands. He bought shoes with his own money and surprised the staff when they came to pick up their order.

"I bought two pairs of shoes," James said. "One that should fit her now and one size she can grow into."

"That's the type of hero this world needs right now," Blevins said. "Somebody who's willing to do something like that for somebody else they haven't even met."

Apparently others felt the same way because after the Discovery Center posted James' Good Samaritan act of kindness on its Facebook page, the news went viral.

"One posting on Facebook has half-a-million hits right now," Blevins said. "It's brought a lot of strength and comfort to people in a time when that's one of the things we need more than shoes or toilet paper even."

"I really didn't expect any of this to happen," James said with a shrug.

"For me it's a little surreal. I don't think I've grasped the concept that I'm technically internet famous!"

When asked why he made the gesture?

"I used to live in California with my family and there were about eight of us in an 800 square-foot house," he replied. "We weren't the richest family so I understand that when times are hard it does help when somebody else offers to help. I don't think I should be getting all the praise because we have a lot essential workers going to work every day doing their job who aren't getting recognized. I really think that anybody would have done it just to help out."

"It's what James does," his mom Becky said. "If he was in school and a kid needed a pencil he'd pull one out and I was like, 'James, you need your pencils!' He was like, 'Yeah, but the kid needed it so I gave it.' It's always been his heart ever since he was little."

"To know that we are battling this thing as a nation but to be in a world with people like James, that's the kind of world I want to be in," Blevins said.