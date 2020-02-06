Nixa School District invites parents for internet safety program

The Nixa School District wants to teach parents how to keep kids safe online.

Kids are growing up in the digital age, and spending a lot of time online. Sometimes it's hard for parents to keep up and know how to keep them safe.

School leaders invite parents to a workshop Thursday night at Espy Elementary School to learn about Google's "Be Internet Awesome" program. The Espy PTA received a $1,000 grant for the program, to provide families with materials.

Keeping kids safe online requires open conversations, and that is tonight's focus. The program will include parent to parent conversations and parent to child conversations. Families will go through scenarios and have breakout sessions. Parents will learn about how to watch for fake things online, learning about security like strong passwords, and how to stand up for victims of cyberbullying. PTA President Jessica Broadway will be making the presentation, and has learned with her own eight-year-old how important it is to talk about what's okay online.

"If we don't teach them that there are consequences online and that the pattern that can come from just looking at things or poking around or clicking on things and not practicing these smart, safe effective rules online, we don't want them to be afraid of it, but we want them to know that we got to be smart too," said Jessica Broadway, Espy PTA President.

The workshop is open to anyone, but they ask that you RSVP to their Facebook event if possible. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday inside the Espy Elementary cafeteria. You can also check out Google's "Be Internet Awesome" program online.

