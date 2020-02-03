Nixa Police Department recruiting more officers to keep up with community growth

Last year was record-setting for a local police force. The Nixa Police Department took more than 38,000 calls in 2019. That's 10,000 more than the year before.

That breaks down to about 27 more calls every single day. The department is looking to hire more officers and is getting creative on how to do that.

Nixa PD has been adding officers to its force for several years, to keep up with the community's rapid growth. It's added two every year since 2014, but this year, there are four officer openings. It's not just a pay raise that the department is hoping will draw in recruits.

As the population of Nixa grows, so does the demand for its police officers.

Lt. Jason Fleetwood handles recruiting for the department. He said even though the need for officers is rising, the interest in becoming one is not.

"We do have a general decrease in applications and I think that's common throughout the nation in law enforcement," Fleetwood said.

So this department is having to get creative with how it looks for job candidates. Nearly two years ago, Nixa PD decided to loosen it's appearance policy, allowing officers to have facial hair and tattoos.

"We also found we were turning away a lot of qualified applicants that may have visible tattoos that would otherwise be very qualified to be a law enforcement officer and a great talent," Fleetwood said.

Springfield PD, the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol all allow officers to have tattoos, as well, but they must be covered on duty. That's not the case in Nixa.

Last year, Nixa City Council also approved a pay increase in attempt to draw in potential officers, and Fleetwood said, that, along with major technology and equipment investments, could be the key to getting them in the door.

"We're able to really expedite the processes in the average day of a law enforcement officer." Fleetwood said.

He said the growing community has a steady need for safety, and more officers on duty can help.

"We're going to be in a good position if we can fill the current openings we have," he said.

In 2020, Nixa PD is planning to build new firing range and training facility. There are two officer openings right now, and there will be two more in June.

