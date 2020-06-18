Nixa, MoDOT planning Highway 160 widening at south-side intersection

Traffic flow through a busy intersection in Nixa should improve later this year, but not without a fair amount of construction first.

The city and MoDOT plan to widen Highway 160 at South Street, which is just south of Highway 14. Work will begin just after the Fourth of July holiday, on July 6.

The construction adds a southbound lane, right-turn lanes at each corner, and new stoplights. The new southbound lane will end just south of South Street.

The work will also place a sidewalk on the south side of South Street between West Street and Highway 160 and install storm drain pipes.

Crews will need to shut down South Street for up to two days for the pipe work.

Nixa and MoDOT will share the expenses on the $1.45 million project. Work is scheduled to last through early November.