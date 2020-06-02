Nixa Fire Protection District asks federal judge to throw out sexual harassment lawsuit

The Nixa Fire Protection District is asking a federal judge to throw out a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by its first female firefighter

Attorneys for the fire district, its board, and its firefighters filed a motion asking for the suit to be dismissed, saying Dana Osborne's claims aren't valid.

Osborne filed the suit earlier this year, claiming some male firefighters watched pornography at the fire station and sent her nude photos.

Osborne's lawsuit also accused of the district of gender discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, and retaliation. She is suing the fire district, its board of directors, and some firefighters.