Ninth and tenth cases of Coronavirus reported in Greene County

Ten cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Greene County as of Saturday, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Health officials did not provide the age or gender for either of the new patients.

The county's 9th case traveled domestically to an impacted area. The 10th case remains under epidemiological investigation.The Health Department will notify people who have had contact with these patients.

Two of the patients who tested positive were medically cleared as of Friday, according to the health department.

Health officials confirmed earlier Saturday that a Missouri State University student has tested positive for COVID-19. That student is considered a Boone County case, and will not be included in the Greene County case count.

