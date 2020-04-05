Ten new deaths, more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

Ten new deaths from COVID-19 and more than 2,300 positive cases have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

DHSS had reported 24 deaths in Missouri on Saturday, including seven in Greene County. As of Sunday, the state has reported 34 people who tested positive from COVID-19 in Missouri has died.

The state reported 76 new cases as of Sunday, a jump from 2,291 to 2,367. This marks one of the smallest single-day increases over the past week.

More than 27,173 people have been tested, according to DHSS. For the latest numbers in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.

A statewide stay-at-home order takes effect Monday in Missouri in response to the pandemic. The order sets forth guidelines from April 6 through at least April 24.

IMPORTANT NOTE: In addition to the statewide stay-at-home guidelines, some counties and communities had issued stay-at-home orders prior to the statewide order, and some local restrictions may supersede the statewide order.

Residents are instructed to abide by guidelines from local stay-at-home orders, along with the statewide order. You can review Greene County's stay-at-home guidelines HERE.