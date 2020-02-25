Newton County, Ark. man jailed after dog bites deputy

A Newton County, Ark. man faces charges after his dog attacked a deputy injuring him.

Roger D. Campbell, 59, faces several charges including battery, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident happened January 17. Deputies stopped Campbell while driving on a road near his home, knowing he does not have a license to drive. When deputies asked him to step out of the vehicle, they noticed his dog inside it. The dog in the past had showed aggression toward law enforcement.

Investigators say when deputies asked for Campbell to control the dog, the dog then attacked a deputy. The dog bit his leg, injuring him. The deputy shot and killed the dog to get it off of him.

Deputies say Campbell had a bag of what appears to be methamphetamine.