New urgent care clinic opens in Fort Leonard Wood

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital in Fort Leonard Wood has opened a new urgent care clinic to reduce wait times for non-emergency patients.

The new clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It is located across the hall from the hospital's emergency room entrance.

Lt. Col. Sashi Zickefoose says the addition of an urgent care facility was necessary to provide patients with more health care opportunities.

“The purpose is to provide another option to our beneficiaries outside of primary care and the emergency room,” Zickefoose said. “Wait times in our ER have been consistently high and a large majority of the patients seen were non-emergency type visits.”

People seeking treatment should be aware of the difference in urgent care and emergency care options. Leaders from U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood say anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should visit the Harper Screening Facility, which can be reached by calling 573-596-3663.

