New storm drain coming for Fassnight Creek canal near Springfield Art Museum

There are major renovations being planned around the Springfield Art Museum. Removing Fassnight Creek from its concrete banks is just one part of a bigger project to connect the city's trail system. The first step is important for not only the art work inside, but also the houses nearby.

Later this summer, crews will start ripping out the concrete storm water drain near the Springfield Art Museum and begin replacing it with a more natural, more effective system. The director of the museum said during heavy rain, water can spill over these bridges and into the parking lot. One nearby homeowner said her property has been in jeopardy of the floods for years and she's glad something is finally being done.

"I'm just glad it's going to get resolved. You know, if it took the art museum being at risk to get us there, then I guess so be it," said Angela Dowler-Pryor.

Dowler-Pryor has lived in her home near the Springfield Art Museum for seven years. She said when heavy rains cause Fassnight Creek to flood, water spills out of the concrete canal, crosses the street and flows into her yard.

"It's unnerving. It's not supposed to work that way so it's obvious that this current storm drain system is overtaxed with the flood waters we get these days," she said.

The system will soon be replaced, along Brookside Drive, between National and Kings Avenues, turning Fassnight back to a naturally flowing creek. It's part of "phase one" of the art museum's master plan.

"The hope in the long term, we hope to create a community asset that people will be proud of," said Nick Nelson.

Director Nick Nelson said the goal is make the art museum a connection point between city parks, complete with trails, native plants and new sculptures. Step one is to fix the flood problem. Nelson said, at times, the water from the storm drain has poured into the parking lot and nearly reached the building.

"We have a lot of valuable art here, we borrow a lot of work from museums all over the country, including the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.," said Nelson. "So you can see where a flood risk could pose really an existential threat to the operations of the museum."

Dowler-Pryor said the ineffective drain system creates a huge risk to her neighborhood as well, and she's glad she won't have to worry about the water much longer.

"I certainly don't want anything bad to happen to the art museum, but we have to deal with our problems and not ignore them," she said.

Construction on the storm water drain system is set to start in August and is expected to take about a year to finish. According to Springfield's public work department, there are hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants coming in to pay for the project, as well as money from the city's quarter-cent sales tax.

