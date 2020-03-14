"This is what this little town needed." New store helps supply small Oregon County, Mo. town

Last summer the small town of Koshkonong in Oregon County, started a social media campaign to attract Dollar General to town. It worked. Unfortunately, Saturday's grand opening had to be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. But as Michael Deere reports - the new store comes at an important time.

"This is what this little town needed," Carolyn Parker exclaimed.

Saturday morning, in the cold rain, about two dozen shoppers anxiously waited for the doors to be unlocked.

"It's getting busier everyday," Kosh Mayor George Hunt told KY3.

Although it’s been open for three weeks, Saturday was supposed to be the official Grand Opening day of celebration.

But because of the coronavirus, the event was postponed.

The store honored mailed coupons and gave out gift cards.

"I saved $18 on the stuff I just bought. It's just amazing," Hunt said.

"They had toilet paper. They had baby wipes," Hope Reed shouted.

"I did get a few cleaning supplies. I don't think anybody bothered those," Tristan Slater added.

Concerned shoppers say having this store in their rural community means much more now, given the current happenings surrounding the coronavirus.

“People within our local community are able to get those things that they wouldn't get at West Plains or Thayer," Reed explained.

"I'm not filling my house full of stuff... that will take me forever because I'm not going to live that long," Parker said.

The local store limits their contact with large crowds as concerns over the spread of the virus grows.

"I think it's kind of crazy how people are acting but we never know how everything is going to pan out," Slater told KY3.

"I don't just wanna go out and just try and get it, but I'm not afraid because I think it will just go over, you know and stuff," Parker stated.

Mayor George Hunt says the store may help to keep people safer than those living in more populated areas.

"It's a place you can go shop, without having 200 or 300 that you're gonna have to come in contact with," Hunt explained.

Anyone who shopped at the store on Saturday and who is a utility user in the city, can sign their name on their store receipt, turn it in at city hall, for a chance to have their April utility bill paid for.