New ropes course to open Friday on the Lake of the Ozarks strip

"The Malted Monkey," more than a year in the making, now stands high over Lake Ozark.

The General Manager is ready to share the fun with the public.

"I'm very excited," said Justin Vanzee. "I've been waiting for a long time, since we started doing training."

There's a lot of training for employees to work a ropes course. Safety is the biggest concern.

"We get certified. We do three tests. We learn how to harness everyone up properly, we learn how to hook them up to the track properly, and there's two of us on each floor," Vanzee noted.

To start off, you have to be at least four feet tall, and weigh between 44 and 300 pounds to climb through the course, which starts off by signing a safety waiver.

There are several different paths you can climb through. There's a balance beam with no ropes on the side of you to grab, there's the zip line that takes you out above the onlookers on the strip, and then, if you're really brave, a 50 foot drop at the very end.

Vanzee says safety and cleanliness is their number one priority, especially in the coronavirus pandemic. Harnesses will be cleaned daily, and there are plenty available, which helps avoid immediate reuse.

If climbing four stories above the ground attached to harness isn't your thing, there will be a restaurant on the ground floor, serving some interesting things.

"You can go from a fancy New York dog to a fancy Carnival Dog, maybe a burger with a donut bun," Vanzee said.

And for those over 21, spiked milkshakes will be available.

"There's going to be all kinds of different flavors. Different names, they're going to be really good," Vanzee added.

The course opens Friday at 11 a.m. The restaurant opens on July 15.