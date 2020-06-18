New owners take over Outland Ballroom in downtown Springfield

New owners have taken over a longtime downtown Springfield music venue in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Outland Ballroom first opened back in 2003.



Previous owners wrote on Facebook post that the pandemic made it impossible to continue operating.



On Thursday, several couples, all who met at the Outland, gathered outside the business to take photos. They say they're sad that they were unable to have an official goodbye.

"I cried a long time. Like ugly tears, cried. It is rough and weird, and I'm trying not to cry today, but I'll cry when I get home," said Elise Keeney.

"I think we're all a little bit chocked up about what this means for all of us. This is kind of our last big hoorah at the Outland," said Jessica Balisle.

It's unclear if bands scheduled to perform soon at the Outland will be performing elsewhere, but details will be announced on a "show-to-show" basis soon. According to the Facebook post, new owners will begin working on the building over the next few weeks.