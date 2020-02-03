New loan helps city of Marshfield, Mo. improve its water system

The city of Marshfield, Mo. is making improvements to its water system.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources loaned the city $6 million.

Construction began on a new water tower for the city Monday. A crew is digging the hole and building forms for the foundation. The city will build a new water tower and wellhouse, tear one old water tower down, and remodel two existing wellhouses.

City administrator John Benson says the new systems will help maintain or even improve the water quality and taste. A new 12-inch water main, extending to the area where Marshfield is getting a new highway interchange, will connect to the new water tower. The new tower should provide adequate water pressure for future development. The city will also be replacing about 3,000 old water meters across town.

The city has been working on a plan to improve the water system for the last few years because of issues like discoloration because of old pipes. Crews have already been putting in a new PVC pipes. Now the $6 million loan with a 0.9% interest rate from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is helping them make these big improvements that citizens will surely appreciate.

"Hopefully they're looking forward to it and hopefully they'll see an improvement in their water quality," said Benson. "It's not that Marshfield's had bad water, necessarily, but it will be more consistent water and improved water, quality of our water. We can ensure the quality of our water better than we're able to now."

The city administrator says Marshfield water customers will not see an increase in their water bill because of the loan, and existing fees will pay it off. The city hopes to have the projects done in the next 12 to 18 months.

