Seventh COVID-19 death announced in Greene County, new details on potential exposure released

Seven people have died from COVID-19 in Greene County, which now has 63 reported cases as of Friday.

The seventh death is a man in his 60's who was immunocompromised, according to leaders of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Additionally, the health department notified the public of two potential exposures from COVID-19 positive individuals.

One recent positive case visited the Lowe’s in Republic on March 25 in the afternoon while contagious.

Another case shopped at the Walmart Supercenter at Kearney and Glenstone on Friday, March 27 around 7:30 a.m. while symptomatic.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department's Director of Health Clay Goddard says 12 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County have been medically cleared as of Friday.