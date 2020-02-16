New data shows Missouri has most pothole complaints in nation

New data shows Missouri has more complaints more about potholes from its residents than any other state in the nation.

Autowise, a car news website, created a map based on geotagged Twitter data over the last month.

More than 20,000 Americans tweeted about potholes during that time. Missouri takes the top spot with the most complaints.

1. Missouri

2. Vermont

3. South Dakota

4. Nebraska

5. Massachusetts

6. Connecticut

7. Rhode Island

8. Kansas

9. New Jersey

10. West Virginia

To report a pothole in the Springfield area, click here.