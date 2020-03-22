Multiple Sclerosis treatments offer hope to those diagnosed in the Ozarks

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that attacks the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information between the brain and the body.

Years ago, this diagnosis left patients with limited options, but new treatments are offering hope for patients in the Ozarks.

Kimberly Grantham is a 38-year-old woman living with her family in Ozark. While her whole world looks together from the outside, a disease cripples her from the inside.

"The doctor came in and said, 'We don't know for sure but it's showing signs of Multiple Sclerosis,'" said Grantham.

Grantham was just 30 years old when she heard those words. She was in the prime time of her life, only just dating her husband.

It was a diagnosis, she and everyone else, never saw coming.

"The neurologist, the doctor came back and said you have so much damage in your brain because you have lesions in your brain that are permanent that it's like of a 90-year-old," said Grantham.

Grantham says because of the MS she deals with pain constantly, a feeling that intensifies as the years go on.

"When I wake up in the morning and I say, "Oh my goodness, it's gonna be one of those days,' which is usually three to four times a week, take some medicine and it starts to suppress." said Grantham.

Grantham says every six months she goes to Mercy Hospital where she visits with her doctor and receives her treatment.

"He makes sure the medicine is still working, they will run MRI's just to make sure I haven't had new lesions," said Grantham.

Grantham is just one of many people who are able to have a fighting chance against this disease, while MS is not curable.

Vanessa Hays with the MS Society says the new research is discovering new treatments to help people just like Grantham live a better life.

"There are so many options and if one thing is not working, you can try another," said Hays.

Grantham says even though her body attacks itself every day, she will never give up hope for a better tomorrow.