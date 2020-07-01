Nevada-based company taking over 4 youth lockups in Arkansas

Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Nevada-based company has taken over all four of Arkansas' youth lockups, as the state enters the second phase of overhauling its long-troubled juvenile justice system.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Rite of Passage on Wednesday assumed control of day-to-day operations of facilities in Dermott, Harrisburg and Mansfield. Rite of Passage had already been managing the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center at Alexander in 2016 after legislators approved a $70 million contract with the firm last year that is set to end in 2023.

Gov. Hutchinson has said he hopes more troubled children can stay closer to home.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 