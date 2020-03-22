"Hands, Washing Hands" | Neil Diamond reworks ‘Sweet Caroline'

Music legend Neil Diamond shared a new version of his beloved song, “Sweet Caroline,” on social media Sunday, updating the lyrics in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diamond’s new version switches this set of lyrics: “hands, touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you”

In his song, Diamond changes the start to “hands, washing hands” instead.

To further promote social distancing amid the pandemic, he follows that change with: “Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you." He then follows this with the main chorus of "Sweet Caroline"

Watch the reworked version of Sweet Caroline below: