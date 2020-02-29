Neighbors voice concerns about church in north Springfield

People near the Midtown neighborhood are saying no more. They went to the Connecting Grounds Church to speak with the Pastor about the homeless in her congregation and the negative impact they say it's having on their neighborhood.

Neighbors came out to voice their concerns, saying they feel unsafe in their own neighborhood.

"I am an employee of a neighborhood business that can be done to eliminate all the loitering going on," said one neighbor.

Another neighbor said, "You think you're doing good, but you're not respecting the neighborhood."

"On the nights you have some giveaway we are having intoxicated men sleeping on the sidewalk and that's never happened before," said another neighbor.

Lisa Baca says she shops at the grocery store next to the Connecting Grounds, but she says she won't bring her children with her.

"The parking lot is full of people, they're always fighting, sometimes drug deals going on, its multiple issues," said Baca.

Baca says she would like to see stricter guidelines and more security on the property.

"I am all for church and helping somebody, but I don't see it helping anybody, it's making a situation out of something that needs to be," said Baca.

"I know you may feel like those problems have not been here before, but I would argue that's not true," said Christie Love.

Christie Love is the pastor at the Connecting Grounds. Christie opened the church more than a year ago, opening her doors for worship and helping the homeless population.

She says she hopes the discussion, will help find solutions in the long term.

"We have a very small number of detox beds in this city, we have a very small treatment program that people can get into especially people who don't have good insurance coverage," said Love.

Love says she and her team are already researching prices to provide a security system...she has even reached out to Springfield Police for help.

"Trying to look at some options for possibly increasing security in this part of town and patrols because we know there are definitely issues in this neighborhood," said Love.

Love says she hopes to have conversations with neighbors monthly to help address their concerns.