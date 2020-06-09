Neighbors concerned over the proposed plan to remove the Kings Avenue Bridge in Springfield

Neighbors say the removal of a bridge in Springfield would cause more traffic to flow through the neighborhood, resulting in concerns about safety since many run, walk their pets and there are countless kids who play near the area.

Neighbors say the traffic would then be diverted from Kings Avenue to Virginia Avenue which is the main street for the Phelps Grove Park and the parking lot, which adds an additional safety concern from neighbors.

"It's a lovely neighborhood here, I mean this is a wonderful place to live, we can walk our dogs, kids can ride their bikes, and if there is suddenly this massive influx of traffic it's going to change the entire dynamic of our neighborhood," said Mindy Spitz.

Spitz lives in the Phelps Grove neighborhood.

But, city officials say they are removing the bridge because it contributes to flooding in the area.

"We have heard a lot about safety concerns regarding traffic reverting to Virginia due to its proximity to the park and we believe with the recent improvements that were made to the parking lot of the street including the crosswalk, will help serve to protect park visitors and will continue to have traffic calmly affect in any additional traffic this roadway might carry," says officials from the city of Springfield.

The city did offer alternatives but said it would be a hefty cost to build a big enough bridge to bring brookside properties out of the flood plain.

City officials also say they will continue to monitor traffic through the area as the project unfolds, but Spitz would like them to do another traffic count when Missouri State University is back in session and more cars are driving through the area.