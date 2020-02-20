Neighbor describes what happened in mobile home fatality fire near Republic

With the new snow covering the debris there was an eerie serene feeling on Thursday morning at the site of a tragic fire just off Highway 60 near Republic.

It was in stark contrast to Wednesday night's jolt for neighbors when explosions rocked the area around the Alpine Village Mobile Home Park when a mobile home on a private lot abutting the park burst into flames, killing a woman who lived there.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire and said they would not release the name of the victim until after an autopsy was performed late Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday night, the name had still not been released.

Marcus Province lives two doors down from the destroyed mobile home and said the retired couple who lived there were friends he'd known for years, always willing to help out other people.

Province was in his home when he heard multiple explosions.

"It sounded like somebody blew a tire on the highway, a real low sound," he said. "And then we heard the big explosion and it shook the whole house. Windows shook and everything. It was pretty intense."

Over 50 firefighters battled the blaze, which also caused damage to a near-by mobile home.

As to the possible cause of the explosion?

"They had a lot of oxygen tanks in the building," said Ken Wilson, the Brookline Fire Protection District Chief. "So at some point there was a couple of loud explosions. We believe they were the oxygen tanks."

Province said the male occupant was on oxygen.

"It's hard to believe that oxygen is flammable," Province said. "I've welded in my time and it doesn't seem like it would be all that violent. But last night definitely proves a guy wrong."

As the fire rose 40-50 feet into the sky, neighbors converged on the engulfed mobile home to see if they could help.

"But the house was already gone just like a Christmas tree went up," Province said. "There was no getting near the house."

Province said he saw the male occupant in a field next to the burning mobile home having escaped uninjured.

"He was in shock I'm sure," Province recalled.

But the female occupant was no where to be found. She was still in the mobile home, perishing in the fire.

"She was the sweetest lady you'd ever want to meet," Province said. "Boy, she really had it in her heart for all the stray animals out here. It was kind of like her job, she felt, to make sure all the animals were taken care of."

Province said there's no doubt that neighbors will rally around the family as they try to get their lives back together. But those that knew the woman will also have to come to terms with not having that familiar, smiling face around.

"It's an older community around here so a lot of people do pass (away)," Province said. "We'll recover from it but she'll definitely always be missed."

"It's going to be sad seeing their place over here with them not out doing their normal stuff," added another neighbor, Chalo Soverano. "That's going to be hard."