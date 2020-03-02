National Weather Service will hold statewide tornado drill Tuesday throughout Missouri

Are you severe weather ready? This year's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Missouri includes a statewide tornado drill.

The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 10 a.m. Meteorologists at NWS will also send a Tornado Warning drill to weather radio at that time.

In addition to the drill, the National Weather Service will highlight preparedness on the following days:

Monday - Preparedness Day

Tuesday - Tornado Safety Day

Wednesday - Flash Flood Safety Day

Thursday - Severe Thunderstorm Day

Friday - NOAA Weather Radio Day