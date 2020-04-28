National Guard soldiers assisting Ozarks Food Harvest with food packages

The Missouri National Guard is working in Springfield, assiting the Ozarks Food Hood Harvest in COVID-19 relief.

The 45 soldiers serve with the 1241st Transportation Company out of Monett and Anderson. They are packaging food to hand out to those in need. The food bank is not letting volunteers handle the food. The soldiers will stay in Springfield for a month.

Ozarks Food Harvest organizers say they wouldn't be able to do all of the sorting without the soldiers.

"Most of the state emergency duties are flooding, tornadoes, stuff like that, but this is something that's very unique, but it's something that we can still help the citizens of Missouri with," said Cpt. Jonathan Swyres, 1241st Transportation Company Commander. "So we're here to help, whatever the Missouri Citizens need our help with."

The pandemic created a whole new group needing food assistance.

Click HERE to find a food pantry near you.

Click HERE to apply for SNAP.