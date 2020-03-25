NOW HIRING: Companies looking to hire right now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Many companies are looking to add employees to help meet with growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are companies that have announced expansions to their work force. If you know of any other area companies hiring, please email details to digitalnews@ky3.com.

Amazon – Hiring 100,000 new workers
CVS – Hiring 50,000 new workers
Dollar General – Hiring up to 50,000 new workers by the end of April
Domino’s – Hiring 10,000 workers
Instacart – Adding 300,000 “full-service” shoppers that are treated as independent contractors.
Papa John’s – Hiring 20,000 new workers
Pizza Hut – Hiring 30,000 workers
Walgreen’s – Hiring 9,500 workers
Walmart – Hiring 150,000 new workers

