NOW HIRING: Companies looking to hire right now

Many companies are looking to add employees to help meet with growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are companies that have announced expansions to their work force. If you know of any other area companies hiring, please email details to digitalnews@ky3.com.

Amazon – Hiring 100,000 new workers

CVS – Hiring 50,000 new workers

Dollar General – Hiring up to 50,000 new workers by the end of April

Domino’s – Hiring 10,000 workers

Instacart – Adding 300,000 “full-service” shoppers that are treated as independent contractors.

Papa John’s – Hiring 20,000 new workers

Pizza Hut – Hiring 30,000 workers

Walgreen’s – Hiring 9,500 workers

Walmart – Hiring 150,000 new workers

