NONPROFITS RESOURCES: How you can get assistance or donate to area funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Many of the Ozarks nonprofits are on the frontlines in the coronavirus crisis in the Ozarks. Those organizations are delivering many services needed for our neighbors. Many could also use your help.
Here’s a list of area nonprofits:
UMBRELLA AGENCIES:
Community Foundation of the Ozarks – CLICK HERE
Community Partnership of the Ozarks – CLICK HERE
Ozarks Food Harvest – CLICK HERE
United Way of the Ozarks – CLICK HERE
Area Agencies:
Arc of the Ozarks – CLICK HERE
Care to Learn – CLICK HERE
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri – CLICK HERE
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks – CLICK HERE
Diaper Bank of the Ozarks – CLICK HERE
Harmony House – CLICK HERE
Isabel’s House – CLICK HERE
The Kitchen Inc. – CLICK HERE
OACAC – CLICK HERE
Salvation Army – CLICK HERE
SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging – CLICK HERE
Veterans Coming Home Center – CLICK HERE