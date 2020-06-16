NO BULL! Police confront charging bull on the streets of Holden, Mo.

Officers with the Holden Police Department received a 911 call Tuesday they never anticipated.

Officers responded to the area of Gilberts Meat Locker for a report of a large bull that had escaped.

The bull charged at several on the street. After officers contained the bull, it escaped again. The bull charged toward the Sonic drive-in and Breaktime convenience store. After it charged at more people and patrol cars, officers finally contained it along 5th Street.

An officer shot the bull after it charged again trying to escape. Gilberts Meat Locker then recovered the bull.

