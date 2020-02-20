NIxa School District promotes social media safety and positivity

Parents can't always watch over everything their teen does online. Smartphones make that pretty much impossible. However, the Nixa School District wants to give parents and teens the resources to feel better about what goes on in social media.

While we know the perceived "pressure" of making sure we get the perfect post and get it right. For teens and teen girls, especially, it can be a bit more challenging.

A U.S. study showed social media has had an impact on mental health.

The study noted many more teens are checking into hospitals for suicidal thoughts or attempts. With cyber-bullying, everyday posts, challenges, and filters, there is a notable pressure to keep up with social media. For many teens, it's a constant reality.

"A lot of people have been through it, a lot of my friends have been through it, and it continually brings them down, and they have trouble paying attention, and it affects their education," explained 7th-grade student, Kiya Ward.

The Nixa School District felt it was only right to offer a discussion on social media safety, etiquette, and emotions. That's why Nixa Junior High School (NJH) is hosting an event on Thursday, February 20, called "Unfiltered: Who is REALLY Behind the Camera on Social Media?" The event is for NHJ 7th and 8th-grade girls and their parents. There will be a panel of girls in high school, college, and recent college graduates that can better relate to the students and their struggles.

8th grader Izzy Thomas said she's excited about the discussion panel. While she's never experienced hardships of social media first hand, she said her friends have.

"I'm looking forward to knowing things to help you cope through bad things that happen, or what can be the pluses of social media because there is a good and bad side to everything," said Izzy.

Nixa School District, Instructional Coach, Amy Thomas, said there are also positive things that can come from social media. While staff and students are expecting great things from the event, Thomas said they want to reinforce confidence, safety, and security. Thomas said when it comes to a child's safety both mentally and physically, it takes a community to protect them, and influence positivity.

"You can't take it away; you need to teach them to be safe online," said Thomas. "That is one thing that I take very seriously, and the district takes very seriously, just protecting kids while they're online, and some of it is teaching them how to protect themselves."

"Unfiltered: Who is REALLY Behind the Camera on Social Media?" is for Nixa Junior High 7th and 8th grade girls. Parents are encouraged to attend the event to help push the agenda of safe and positive social media use. There will be snacks and a selfie wall. The event will be inside of NJH Flex Room/commons from 6:00-7:30 Thursday evening.