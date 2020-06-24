State cuts funding to Springfield's NAMI, ending important service

Dorothy Kaiser works as a volunteer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Springfield, spending the past three years answering phone calls from people who just needed someone to talk to, who eventually became part of her family.

"Yeah, I have a lot of people that are just regulars and I love them, some of them I have taken their numbers home and call them or send them a birthday card," said Kaiser.

But, after next Tuesday, she will no longer get to continue doing something she loves.

"I think it's a shame to lose our warm line because of lack of funding," said Kaiser.

Stephanie Appleby, Executive Director of NAMI says their warm line will be shut off after June 30. It is a phone line that averages 40 calls a day.

"They call a peer line, which is our warm line and that means someone on the other end is a peer that has been through a mental health crisis condition before and is recovering, so they feel like its that warm handoff, someone they are talking to that has been there and walked the walked," said Appleby.

The state’s letter to NAMI says its contract with the Missouri Department of Mental Health has not been renewed because of budget uncertainties due to COVID-19.

Appleby says the $35,000 goes to phone bills, phones, and stipends for volunteers who work at night. She adds, NAMI will not be able to keep it going on their own.

"For one, fundraising has been so low due to COVID-19 and we have really had to tap into our emergency funds to supplement what we have been dealing with, with COVID-19, so the funds are just not available for us to do it," said Appleby.

But, Appleby says there are other mental health resources people can turn to during a crisis.

"Our national organization has a helpline and they can go to the NAMI website and it gives that number right there and there is also a text capability that you can text when you're in crisis," said Appleby.

And as for Kaiser, she plans to keep in contact with her regulars, no matter what.

"I'll have to give them a call and let them know it has shut down, but they can call me if they need to," said Kaiser.

These are some mental health resources in our area:

https://www.namiswmo.com/

Officials at Burrell Health say they too have been impacted, but they are not cutting any of their services. Burrell's crisis line is 800-494-7355. Their 24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center is at 800 S. Park Avenue in Springfield.