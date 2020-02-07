Performance honors slave who fought for freedom in Springfield court

The Milly Project will tell the real-life story of Milly Sawyers.

She was a slave in Springfield who won her freedom in court in the 1830s. That was decades before Dred Scott’s famous Supreme Court case.

Actors will use historical accounts and slave spirituals to tell the story.

The cast fittingly, is a diverse group, and range in age from 13 to 40 years old. They’re all students and artists from around the Ozarks.

Springfield’s NAACP president Toni Robinson says the production is especially important for the community to see in 2020. Robinson doesn’t just want to look backwards, but understand how Milly’s story can impact the future, too.

"It's the history of us; it's the history of all of us," said Robinson. "It happened right here in Springfield, and I think it's important for the entire community to know where we come from so we can understand where we need to go."

The Milly Project performance will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 2. However, beforehand the NAACP chapter arranged a black history art museum for people to view in the lobby. Community artists and exhibitors throughout the city will be bringing local black art and history to display for the evening.Robinson said it coincides with Downtown's First Friday Art Walk, all the while educating and showcasing the community on history and black culture.

The event is free, and will be on Friday, February 2, at the Gillioz theater. The art show will be open to the public at 5p.m, and the Milly Project will follow at 7 p.m.

The Milly Project will deal with racial issues in the 1800's. Organizers said it will spark conservation but may not be easy for young children to hear. However, If you feel like you can handle that, they're ready to tell it.