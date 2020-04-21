Musicians remember woman, and her mother, lost in Branson house fire

A fire near Branson Monday night didn't only kill two women, it also robbed the community of people who made a big impact on the local music industry.

"There was heavy smoke coming from the house, flames coming from the rear of the house," Western Taney County Fire District Assistant Chief Jim Single said.

When crews arrived to the scene on Travis Trail at about 5:45 p.m., two women were trapped inside their duplex.

"This was a very hard situation because even as quick as we were there, still the conditions within one half of the duplex just weren't survivable," Single said.

90-year-old Elva Harpole and her 70-year-old daughter, Lorene Ray didn't make it.

"This is really a tragedy," Single said.

Their deaths came as a shock to the Branson area. However, the women made an impact on many lives.

"It wasn't just a business to her, that she did. It was that you were something that mattered," Musician Kerry Miller said.

Miller met Lorene, who went by the name Rene, through music.

"Her heart and soul was in it. It wasn't like I was talking to a business person, it was like I was talking to my own sister," Miller said.

Many other musicians knew her, too, like Mike Greenstreet Sr., who called Rene a kind, Christian woman.

"Always gracious and always wanting to do what she could to help," Greenstreet Sr. said.

Working out of their home, Rene duplicated CDs and made artwork for albums. She worked closely with many artists, including Branson gospel singers. The co-founder of the Branson Gospel Singer Songwriter Association says her legacy is that she loved God and people.

"Rene Ray was a precious, compassionate soul who would give the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was a true professional who many of the Branson entertainers used for audio-video duplication services. She was a true friend who loved people and loved the Lord. All the Branson Gospel Singer Songwriter Association family of artists are deeply saddened and brokenhearted over this tragedy. Rene Ray and her precious mother who helped her in her business will be greatly missed and always loved," Sherrie Brewster said.

Rene lived near Branson for years, with her mother, and two dogs. She was well-known throughout the area and both mother and daughter will be missed.

"For all those entertainers in Branson and other areas, like Tennessee. We all hold her close to our heart and for her extended family, they will always be in our prayers," Miller said.

Two dogs also died in the fire. The cause is still unknown.