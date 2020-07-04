Mural of Breonna Taylor to be painted in Maryland

A mural of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Capital Gazette reports that artists and volunteers will paint a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor on Saturday.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. She was sleeping when officers executed a no-knock warrant. Her death sparked protests and calls for the officers involved to be arrested and charged.

Muralist Jeff Huntington said the mural will be painted on a basketball court. The project is in collaboration with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Banneker-Douglass Museum.