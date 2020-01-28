Missouri lawmakers ask Supreme Court to undo changes to bail system

More than 80 lawmakers say the new bail rules passed last July in Missouri are not working.

Picture: MGN

State lawmakers are denouncing the Missouri Supreme Court's changes that make it too difficult for judges to impose bail.

In a letter to the high court, legislators cited disturbing security video that was captured inside a Kansas City bar that showed two gunmen before they started a mass shooting back in October.

Four people were killed, and five others were hurt. One gunman was able to walk free while awaiting trial on another case, before the mass shooting took place. Law enforcement all over the state says the system is now flawed and criminals are walking free, while awaiting their day in court.

"It's very frustrating. Not only to law enforcement, but to the victims we represent. That is the frustrating part is when you finally do get justice, and someone thinks this person is going to be doing time for committing a crime against me, and they get five years then you see them back in society in 5 or 6 months," said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott. He essentially says it pulls a wool over the public's eyes because you hear someone gets 10 years, but in reality, they are not locked away for even close to that.

"Our inmate population-- the vast majority re-offend constantly! Well if they are in prison for 10 years they are not re-offending," Arnott said.

Defense attorney Dee Wampler says the intent was not to keep someone locked up just because they are poor and could not afford bail. He says the new rules, though, could use some tinkering.

Justice Zel Fischer said of the state's changes, "Too many who are arrested cannot afford bail even for low-level offenses and remain in jail awaiting a hearing. Though presumed innocent, they lose their jobs, cannot support their families, and are more likely to re-offend. We have a responsibility to ensure those accused of a crime are fairly treated according to the law and not their pocketbook."

Arnott says what was intended to address a small portion of the population, has become our communities' biggest nightmare.

"Not unless we have a total justice reform, where we have truth in sentencing, and that's going to take a total overhaul of the criminal justice system. In my time, I don't know that I'll be able to see that," Arnott said.

Greene County has been presenting some serious cases to the federal court system, where offenders typically get an actual 10 years, or however long, if that's what is handed down. This is the county's effort to try and reduce crime and get the suspect put in prison.