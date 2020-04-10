Man shot in the leg at a park in Mtn. Home, Ar.

Police are questioning several witnesses after an 18-year-old man was shot at a park Thursday night. Police received the 911 call at 11:42 p.m. to Clysta Willett Park on Rossi Road.

When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Witnesses told police the shooter ran off into the nearby woods.

Police found the 16-year-old on Johns Drive in a nearby subdivision at 12:10 Friday morning.

The victim is being treated at Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Police say they will release more information on Friday.