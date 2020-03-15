Movie ticket sales plunge in North America; lowest turnout in 20 years

Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters, as the coronavirus pandemic led to one of Hollywood's worst weekends ever at the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday show receipts totaled about $56 million in U.S. and Canada theaters.

According to data firm Comscore, box office revenues haven't been that low since September 2000. At that time, $54.5 million in tickets were sold on a quiet weekend.

More people went to the movies the weekend after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, in 2001.

Disney's latest release from Pixar, “Onward,” remained the top film at the box office, with $10.5 million in its second weekend. The Christian romance “I Still Believe,” from Lionsgate, brought in $9.5 million. Sony's comic-book adaptation “Bloodshot,” with Vin Diesel, grossed an estimated $9.3 million.

All of those totals were notably below expectations.