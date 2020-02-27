Mountain View Police: Woman missing for nearly two months

The Mountain View Police Department asks for the public's help with finding a woman who has been missing for nearly two months.

Erica Gower-Raber, 29, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday. Police say she was last seen in Birch Tree, Missouri on Dec. 28, 2019.

Police say she may be in the town of Cabool, but is also known to wander around the areas of Mountain View, Birch Tree, Willow Springs and West Plains.

Gower-Raber was described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. Police say she has short black hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Mountain View Police Department at 417-934-2525.